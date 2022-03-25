Farewell budget for Naidu, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the 2022-23 budget presented by this government was a welfare budget. He further said the budget was also a farewell budget to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and the media that supports.

Jagan said that the budget for the last three years had reflected his Navarathnalu, which was a compilation of the promises made to the people during the 2019 elections and his historic padayatra.

He said that every family in the state had benefited in one form or the other during the last three years and they are with the YSR Congress.

If all these claims are natural in politics, his declaration of Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV5 as his enemies and terming the budget as farewell to these media houses is something to be analysed. These media houses have intensified their anti-Jagan campaign from the day that the chief minister had named them as his enemies in his party MLAs meeting.

Even in the 12 days of the budget session which concluded on March 25, Jagan Mohan Reddy was seen targeting these media houses more than Chandrababu Naidu. He spoke over four to five times during this session and it was all about targeting the media.

It was before the 2004 general elections, his father late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had started his campaign against those two papers – Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi. He spoke openly naming these two papers as his rivals and his election speeches went well among the people.

It looks as if Jagan Mohan Reddy is following his father’s style in naming the media houses and winning the election. It is to be seen if it works for Jagan too as it worked for his father in 2004 elections.