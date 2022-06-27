Farewell song: Naga Chaitanya takes us on emotional journey

Advertisement

Thank You, the romantic entertainer starring Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna, directed by Vikram K Kumar, was scheduled to hit the screens on July 8. In a fresh development, the makers have stated that the film has been postponed by two weeks due to undisclosed reasons. The film will now release in theatres on July 22.

The makers took this break to enable the film to reach masses. Thank You is currently in full swing with promotions. They have already released two good songs as part of the promotions, and today makers unveiled the emotional song ‘Farewell’ at a launch event in Hyderabad.

SS Thaman’s tune transports us back to our farewell days. Chandrabose’s words will soothe the pain of parting and guide you through the emotional journey. This song was brilliantly sung by Armaan Malik. This song will undoubtedly touch people’s hearts.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, Thank You also features Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Music for the film is composed by Thaman S. BVS Ravi written the story. P.C Sreeram is handling the cinematography.