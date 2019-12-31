Farmers were never jailed like Jagan Reddy: Pawan

During his whirlwind tour in Amaravati, Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan is making sensational comments against CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Why is the YCP government harassing people with its negative and vindictive policies? Pawan said that it is very, very sad now that a leader who came to power promising to take care of all as an elder son now kicked them all out of the house. Senani expressed his full sympathies to the suffering families in Capital villages. What wrongs have they committed? Is it a crime to sacrifice their ancestral lands for Amaravati? Pawan commented that these Capital farmers never formed suitcase companies to make easy money like YCP leaders. He said further that the innocent farmers never went to jail for 16 months like Number 1 Jaganmohan Reddy and Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy.

Meanwhile, YCP MLA Jogi Ramesh countered Pawan comments with his party’s typically bitter personal comments. The MLA says that it is Pawan who has suffered defeat like a mad Tughlaq in two Assembly segments in 2019 elections because of his negative attitude. He said that the YCP leaders do not know how to change colours and wives frequently like Pawan Kalyan is doing. Jogi Ramesh warned the Senani against making needless comments against the government when Amaravati Capital shifting has not been taken at all.