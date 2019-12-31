Vijay’s next film gets an Interesting Title

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is racing ahead with back to back hits. He is teaming up with Khaidi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj for an action thriller which is under shoot. On the occasion of New Year, the makers announced the title of the film. The movie is titled Master and is slated for summer 2020 release. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady and Anirudh is composing the tunes.

The film will also get a huge release in Telugu and the theatrical rights of Master are acquired by Mahesh S Koneru. XB Film Creators are the producers. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the lead antagonist in Master.