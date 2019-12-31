Mahesh to host a lavish New Year party for SLN Team

Superstar Mahesh Babu worked without breaks for his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru and is on a break currently. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi and producer Anil Sunkara watched the film in a special screening recently and they are extremely confident on the film. On the eve of New Year, Mahesh Babu is hosting a lavish party for the core team of Sarileru Neekevvaru in his residence this evening.

The post-production work of Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently in final stages. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and a grand pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru takes place on January 5th 2020. AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainment and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for January 11th 2020 release.