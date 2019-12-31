Jagan’s broken promises ruined Amaravati farmers?

The Amaravati farmers’ protests are continuing for the 14th day today but there seems to be no hope of immediate relief from any side. The farmers are fast losing patience and threatening to take their agitation to any lengths against CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s Capital shifting plans. The Amaravati area voters are recalling how they were bluffed and cheated by the broken promises of CM Jagan Reddy. The farmers are saying that they wouldn’t have sacrificed their lands if Jagan Reddy did not speak naked lies on his support to Amaravati construction. Now, very cruelly, the YCP leaders are speaking as if the farmers gave lands out of their greed for quick and big money from high real estate values.

The farmers told Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan how Jaganmohan Reddy bluffed them into believing that the YCP government, if elected, would develop Amaravati better than the TDP. During his Padayatra also, Jagan made the local farmers believe in his support to Amaravati Capital. When Jagan held his electioneering in Capital villages, all YCP leaders spoke of continuing Capital City in Amaravati. The women voters recall how Vijayamma hugged and spoke sweetly with them to ask for One Chance to her son but she is not bothering about their problems now. The farmers are swearing to sacrifice their lives, if required, for the cause of fighting against Jagan Reddy’s Capital shifting plans. Nobody will believe any politician in future going by how Jagan Reddy is violating his own pro-Amaravati statement made in the Assembly as the Opposition leader during Chandrababu Regime.