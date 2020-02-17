Fight on for NTR’s 31st Project

Young Tiger NTR is locked for over a year and a half with RRR, the prestigious project directed by SS Rajamouli. Soon after he wraps up the project, Tarak will work with Trivikram Srinivas and more clarity on the shooting schedules of this film is expected once Tarak gets relieved from the film. Several top directors are in the race to direct NTR’s next project after he completes Trivikram’s film.

Koratala Siva has been in the race for a long time and he is busy completing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film as of now. After this, Koratala Siva will work on NTR’s project. The recent addition to the list is Prashanth Neel. The top director who has been busy carving KGF: Chapter 2 is keen to work with NTR in his next. NTR is undecided as of now and he would take a call at the right time. As of now, Koratala and Prashanth Neel are competing to direct the 31st film of NTR. More updates awaited.