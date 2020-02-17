Bengali actor to reprise Shobhan Babu

The prestigious biopic of Jayalalithaa is under shoot and is directed by AL Vijay. Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of veteran actress turned politician. There were several speculations that Tollywood top actor Shobhan Babu and Jayalalithaa shared a close bonding during those days. Hence the makers spent ample time and finalized Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta for the role.

Jisshu who is a fantastic actor made his Tollywood debut with NTR biopic and he played the role of the lead antagonist in Naga Shaurya’s Aswathama. Jisshu is all excited about playing Shobhan Babu on screen and gave his nod recently. He is expected to join the sets soon. It was the film’s producer Vishnu Induri who selected Jisshu for the role. Titled Thalaivi, the film will have its release in multiple Indian languages this year on June 26th.