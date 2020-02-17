Srikanth’s father passed away

Tollywood actor Srikanth’s father Meka Parameswara Rao passed away last night at 11.45 PM in Hyderabad. He has been suffering from lung-related issues and is being treated in Star Hospitals from the past few months. He is survived by his wife Jhansi Lakshmi, sons Srikanth, Anil and daughter Nirmala. Several Tollywood celebrities expressed their grief to Srikanth on this loss. The last rites of Meka Parameswara Rao will take place this evening at Maha Prasthanam, Hyderabad.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com