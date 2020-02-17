Trivikram working hard for Sunil’s comeback

The second innings of Sunil is not satisfactory after his roles ended up making no impact on the screen. Frankly saying, no filmmakers made use of Sunil’s comic timing and the actor is now left puzzled. Trivikram and Sunil share a close bonding and it was Trivikram who brought Sunil to the limelight during his initial days. After Sunil was left with no offers as a lead actor, he again shifted focus for comic roles.

His roles in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have been disappointing. This time, Trivikram is in plans to pen a strong role for Sunil in his next film that will feature NTR in the lead role. It is heard that Sunil will have a full-length role that has enough prominence and travels with the lead actor generating enough fun. If this turns true, Sunil will return back with a bang. Trivikram is currently busy with the film’s script. The film will start rolling later this year.