Tollywood’s Iconic Studio to be shut down

By
Telugu360
-
0

Ramanaidu Studios in Nanakramguda is one of the busiest and oldest film studios of Telugu cinema in Hyderabad. Thousands of telugu films are shot here from the past few years. Now the shutters for the studio are set to be closed after Suresh Babu offered the premises for a leading construction firm for development.

Meenakshi Constructions inked a deal with Suresh Babu and a gated community would replace this renowned studio soon. All the formalities are completed recently. The shoot of Bellamkonda Sreenivas – Santosh Srinivas film is happening currently and this would be the last film that would be shot in the iconic Ramanaidu Studios. With real estate boom reaching skies across the outskirts, the city is moving towards Outer Ring Road now. The prices of several hotshot properties around the region crossed the skies already.

