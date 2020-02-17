Jayasudha meets Naidu

Former MLA and actress Jayasudha met Chandrababu Naidu at his residence today. It is said that the meeting has no political significance. She came along with her sister Subhashini to invite Naidu for her son’s wedding.

Nihar Kapur, son of Jayasudha, is going to marry Amrit Kaur of Delhi on February 26. Jayasudha had in the past worked in the TDP. With that respect, she personally came to invite Naidu.

In recent times, Jayasudha is not taking active part in politics. The TDP leaders have also dismissed any political link to her visit now. Moreover, the actress has been maintaining cordial relations with all parties of late.