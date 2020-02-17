YCP shocking logic on cash-taking voters?

At the time of elections, all YCP leaders including Vijayamma and Sharmilamma pleaded for One Chance to Jaganmohan Reddy. Now, eight months after coming to power, the same YCP leaders are not bothering to take people’s feelings into consideration on any issue. Right from Capital shifting to sand diversion to liquor monopoly, the local people along with their leaders have tried to complain to the YCP Ministers and MLAs. But nobody is trying to listen at all. Raising this issue, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is expressing surprise how the ruling party leaders can tell voters on their face that their requests would not be considered since they took money for votes. Pawan says that the YCP leaders came up with a shocking logic that they would not bother to solve people’s problems since they are selling their votes.

These days, Senani is repeatedly raising this issue before people coming to tell their problems to him. This is what happens when votes are sold freely which will make people lose their rights. Indeed, Pawan party did not buy voters much in 2019 election. Whereas, that was not the case with other parties. More money flowed in Telangana municipal elections. The same is expected to happen in the coming AP local body elections. Can Senani ever overcome this biggest challenge?