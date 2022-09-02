Film Chamber announces Crucial Decisions

The Tollywood film producers decided to call off the shoots to resolve several ongoing issues. After a month break, the shoots resumed completely from September 1st. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce announced several key decisions taken. There would be no daywise payments for the actors and technicians. All the transport, accommodation and the expenses of the staff should have to be borne by the actors and technicians. The producers are asked to pay the quoted remuneration and they should not bear the expenses of the actors and technicians.

There should be a strict implementation on the call sheet timings to benefit the producers. The OTT window is fixed to be eight weeks. There should be no placement of OTT and satellite partners in the Film Titles or the Theatrical Release Publicity. About the VPF expenses, the talks are going on and several meetings are scheduled in September. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce also announced that other decisions will be taken and announced soon.