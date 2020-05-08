Filmmakers should be extra cautious says SS Rajamouli

Top director SS Rajamouli is on a break and he is eagerly waiting to return back to the sets of RRR. He participated in a webinar that was conducted by Film Companion yesterday. The top director spoke about the impact of coronavirus on cinema and how OTT platforms occupied a major space in the human lives during this lockdown period. Rajamouli warned that filmmakers that they should be extra cautious of the content in the coming days.

“It is unclear as of now when the audience would return back to theatres to watch movies. OTT platforms made sure that the content and films from various international languages is available and the audience started exploring innovative content from many languages. The Tollywood filmmakers will now have to come up with interesting content as the expectations would be huge from the audience. There would be drastic changes coming after the coronavirus season. Budgets would be revised and remunerations would have a cut. The filmmakers should depend more on visual effects in the coming days” said Rajamouli.