Pic Talk: Malavika Mohanan is a show-stealer

Malavika Mohanan is the new sensation across the country after a bunch of her Instagram pictures reached widely across the youth and social media fans. The actress is romancing Vijay in Master and is pretty confident about making a splash in Indian films. The actress who has no hesitation to shed her curves sizzled in a pink skirt. Malavika Mohanan looked extremely beautiful with some killing looks. Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of top cinematographer KU Mohanan and she is in talks for a bunch of South Indian films currently.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.