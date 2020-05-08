SS Karthikeya’s exit from his debut production

SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya has been a pillar of strength for his father. He is an active player on the sets and he overlooks all the responsibilities of Rajamouli’s films. He surprised everyone with the announcement of Akasavani which marks his debut as a producer. The film directed by Ashwin Gangaraju is currently in the final stages of shoot. As Karthikeya is completely occupied with the work of RRR, he decided to walk out from Akasavani. He could not juggle between both the projects after which he took the decision.

RRR is made on lavish standards and there is an ample amount of work left to be done. Karthikeya wanted to focus more and work on the film after which he took the decision. Akasavani marks a bunch of debutants as actors and Tamil actor Samuthirakani will be seen in a crucial role. Akasavani is a periodic drama and will release next year. Aswhin Gangaraju worked as a screenwriter for Rajamouli’s films like Eega and Baahubali.