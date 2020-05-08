Unanswered questions on Vijayasai not figuring in Jagan Vizag tour

YSRCP committed MP Vijayasai Reddy is known for his die-hard loyalty to YSR family. Ever since Jagan Reddy came to power, he has risen to become the second most powerful leader in the party. Also, Vijayasai has become a crisis manager and himself taking care of all personal, political and administrative tasks on behalf of CM in Visakhapatnam. Every other day, in the past one year, the MP was seen attending and criss-crossing Vizag and North Coastal Andhra districts even in violation of lockdown. Such Vijayasai Reddy did not figure in the Jagan Reddy tour in Vizag city on a day when a national and internationally sensational human tragedy occurred due to toxic gas leakage in port city.

Controversy erupted as rumours spread that Jagan Reddy has asked Vijayasai Reddy to step aside and asked Minister Alla Nani to accompany in the helicopter to visit Vizag. But, the Minister later clarified that out of respect, the MP himself gave the chance to him to accompany the chief minister on the important tour. Whatever, Vijayasai not figuring in Jagan tour roused lots of political curiosity amid their direct and indirect involvement in many controversial deals in the City of Destiny in recent times. Usually, Vijayasai has been literally running administration in Vizag by holding official meetings and all in the past one year. Opposition even described him as de facto chief minister of North Coastal Andhra. Why Jagan did not take the MP with him during his Vizag visit and on such a tragic day? Many such unanswered questions remain as critics continue to give their own interpretations.