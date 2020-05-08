One more succumbs. Scare in Vizag over second wave of gas leak, residents scurry for life

The death toll from the toxic gas leak in the Vizag suburb of R R Venkatapuram rose to 12 on Friday when one more died. Hundreds of gas leak victims were still undergoing treatment at various hospitals, some of them are critical.

Meanwhile, nearly 24 hours after a major gas leak in South Korean LG Polymers Company in Visakhapatnam that left 12 dead and hundreds of people sick on Thursday, news of thick fumes billowing out of the gas tanks in the factory for the second time on Friday midnight had people scurry for their lives.

Terrified people came out of their houses with their faces covered. As rumors spread over the burst of gas tank and second wave of gas leak from the LG Polymers, thousands of residents from Pendurthi, Adivivaram, Pinigadu, Simhachalam, Bhaji Bazaar, Gopalapatnam, Sujath Nagar, NID, Prahaladapuram and Vepagunta ran out of their homes in panic. Some drove out their houses, many of the residents walked miles to escape the second wave of gas leak.

The authorities have evacuated people from nearby villages. There was utter chaos and confusion with no official confirmation of another gas leak. A special Air India cargo flight brought PTBC (para-tertiary butyl catechol) from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam for neutralising the gas leak at the chemical plant. In fact, 11 additional fire tenders, including two foam tenders were reportedly rushed to the chemical plant while ambulances were kept on standby to deal with any medical emergencies.

A ministerial committee including Health Minister Alla Nani, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation Kurasala Kannababu and minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana will hold a meeting today to discuss the situation arising out the gas leak.

Meanwhile, around nine scientists from Pune’s Environment Research Institute to study and assess the impact of gas leak. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena has stated that the Styrene gas leak that took place early on Thursday was neutralized and that the entire zone was safe.

On Thursday, toxic fumes have spread in R R Venkatapuram and officials evacuated people from surrounding areas. People fell like a pack of cards, some fell off their bikes, some morning walkers collapsed inhaling the toxic fumes, children and women were found unconscious on the pavements. Hundreds of people have been taken to hospital – many complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes, nausea and breathing problems.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who flew to Vizag, consoled the victims of the gas leak at the KGH hospital. He set up a high-level committee to probe the incident, announced Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those who are in ventilators. After the probe report, Jagan assured that the government could relocate the LG Polymers factory if required.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up Jagan to inquire about the situation and convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority at his residence in New Delhi.

The LG Polymers officials met Jagan at the Visakhapatnam airport lounge. Jagan wondered why the gas and flame detectors failed to raise an alarm when the gas leaked.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday shot off a letter to Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal suggesting that the LG Polymers be relocated in an area away from the residential settlements

Taking suo motu notice of the Vizag gas tragedy, the High Court served notices on the Andhra Pradesh and central governments asking how such a factory storing lethal gases could be allowed to continue in residential neighborhood. The NHRC issued a notices to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang seeking a detailed report on the incident.