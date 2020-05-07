Akhila Priya gave Rs 50 lakh supari to kill Y V Subba Reddy: Gangula Prabhakar Reddy

A day after the Gangula family violated the lockdown regulations by offering prayers at Ahobilam Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Kurnool, YSRCP MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy tried to deflect the main issue by making serious allegations against TDP leader Bhooma Akhila Priya.

Training his guns on Akhila Priya, Gangula Prabhakar Reddy alleged that the TDP leader and daughter of late Bhooma Nagi Reddy gave a supari (contract killing) of Rs 50 laksh to kill TTD chairman and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle Y V Subba Reddy. Further, Gangula Prabhkar Reddy said Akhila Priya was indulging in the politics of murder at a very young age. None of the allegations have any base, and actual amount to defamation. It remains to be seen if Akhila Priya will file a criminal defamation suit against Gangula Prabhakar Reddy.

On Wednesday, the powerful Gangula family in Kurnool gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at a temple in the district defying the central government’s directive banning religious gatherings. More than 20 members of the family, led by Gangula Prabhakar Reddy and his son Gangula Bijendranath Reddy, offered special prayers and homam at Ahobilam Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy without maintaing any physical distance. Gangula Bijendranath Reddy is Allagadda YSRCP MLA.

In view of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the central government has banned all large gatherings, including religious congregations at all places of worship such as temples, masjids and churches. All the temples in the country have been closed. Only daily offerings and poojas by priests are allowed.

Gangula Prabhakar Reddy’s allegations against Akhila Priya comes in the wake of her Twitter post. Akhila Priya took to Twitter to point out that the state government was allowing YSRCP leaders to enter the temples while denying the general public to offer prayers. “Why are temples open for YSRCP leaders? During Swathinakshatra thousands of people from different states come to worship ahobilim NarasimhaSwamy but during the lockdown the temple was opened for Allgadda MLA and MLC.Strict action needs tobe taken @ncbn @kishanreddybjp @naralokeshhttps://t.co/I1knaQibRT