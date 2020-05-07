Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari sequel: The Biggest Challenge is Here

The sequel for Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari is on cards and veteran producer Ashwini Dutt is keen to produce the sequel. It is heard that Nag Ashwin is already working on the script. Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari is a classic in many ways. Right from the script to the casting, performances, narration and visuals, everything looked perfect on screen. The biggest challenge before the makers is who will reprise the role of Sridevi on screen in the sequel.

Sridevi played an angel in Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari and she looked perfect in the role. There are several beautiful actresses who can play the role but no one can match the grace of Sridevi for sure. No one can match the innocence, screen presence and the performance that was delivered by Sridevi on screen. Getting the script for the sequel, recreating the premises, graphics are not a big deal for the sequel of Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari. Getting the perfect fit for the role of Sridevi in the sequel is sure a challenge for the makers. We have to wait for some more time to get clarity on the sequel of Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari.