Trivikram gets a fat paycheque as an advance for NTR’s Next

Trivikram is riding high on the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. His next project is locked with NTR in the lead role and the project rolls soon after NTR turns free from the shoot of RRR. Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts are the producers. Trivikram who is busy with the script work of the film already pocked a hefty advance for the project.

Trivikram already took Rs 10 crores as an advance for the film. Haarika and Hassine Creations, NTR Arts shelled out the advance amount. Trivikram will also share the profits from Haarika and Hassine Creations and the percentage is undisclosed. With NTR occupied with NTR, there are speculations that Trivikram may direct one more project in this while but the update we have is that he is undecided about it. He will take a call about this and would keep an end to speculations soon.