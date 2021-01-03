Finally, 12 arrested in Ramateertham idol desecration case

The beheading of Shrirama statue at Ramateertham has created such a controversy that has blown out of proportions. Chandrababu Naidu has cornered the YCP saying CM Jagan has not opened his mouth nor a single accused has been arrested though 127 attacks took place on temples, idols and priests.

Now, the police finally acted and arrested 12 persons in Ramateertham incident. Mostly, these persons belonged to the villages surrounding Kodandarama temple.

SP B Rajakumari has said that the persons were being questioned to crack the case. It is not clear yet whether there is enough evidence to arrest the 12 persons. Indications are that they are just picked up for questioning.

Anyhow, the rival political parties are trying to get maximum mileage out of the incident. Chandrababu Naidu had literally taken the YCP Government by surprise with his sudden visit and public meeting.

Though belated, the BJP and Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan are going to hold a big protest at Ramateertham on January 5. Religious issues suddenly came onto the centrestage in AP.