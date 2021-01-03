Hola Chica Song : Alludu’s Wonderful Dances With His Chica

The Spanish words Hola Chica translates to Hello Pilla in English. To add freshness to songs, filmmakers, composers and lyric writers are coming up with unique ideas and the team Alludu Adhurs starring Bellamkonda Srinivas and directed by Santhosh Srinivas chose Spanish language to begin the first song.

Devi Sri Prasad comes up with an energetic number and Jaspreet Jasz must be appreciated for his dynamic vocals. Lyrics are penned by Shreemani. Right from the tune to the lyrics to the singing, everything looks notable.

Both Bellamkonda Srinivas and Nabha Natesh are seen in different looks and their wonderful dances make this an instant hit. Looks like, part of the song was shot in some glamorous locations, while the other part was shot in glitzy sets.

Anu Emanuel is the other female lead in the wholesome entertainer bankrolled by B Madhu.