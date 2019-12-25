Finally: Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram back on Track

Young director Ajay Bhupathi created a sensation with his debut film RX100. Soon he was approached by a bunch of filmmakers and he met actors like Ravi Teja, Naga Chaitanya for his second directorial Maha Samudram. The project got delayed due to various reasons but Ajay Bhupathi continued his hunt for the right actor. As per the latest update, Sharwanand gave his nod for this rustic action thriller. The other lead actor is yet to be finalized.

Maha Samudram starts rolling post summer and will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2021. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the female lead is being finalized. Ajay Bhupathi finally gets a relief and is set to start his second project soon.

