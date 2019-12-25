Greater Rayalaseema demands ‘full-fledged capital’

Rayalaseema senior leaders like former minister Mysoora Reddy are raising new demands before the Jaganmohan Reddy government. They are making a strong plea for a full-fledged capital. They want Assembly, Secretariat, CMO and High Court to function from one location in Seema region. Mysoora Reddy is asking what will Seema people do with Judicial Capital if only one High Court is given to them.

In another two days, the Jagan Cabinet will meet outside Amaravati. It is meeting in the Capital-in-Waiting Visakhapatnam. Ahead of this, new demands are being voiced from different regions. There are also fears of fresh demands for separate statehoods for Rayalaseema and Central Coastal Andhra. Already, the vexed farmers of Amaravati capital city region are demanding union territory status for them. They want their Amaravati development model to be developed like the Gift City in Gujarat without disturbing the existing land pooling agreements.

Political analysts say that Jagan Reddy has stirred a hornets’ nest. People are not believing his Judicial and Legislative Capitals inducements. Unfortunately, Telangana state is prospering because of Hyderabad Capital, AP is getting into deeper crisis for lack of unanimity on Capital.