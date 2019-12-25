Jagan 3-day tour ends: Rs 1327-cr works for Pulivendula

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy concluded his 3-day tour in Pulivendula. All these days, he went on a spree of laying foundation stones for various developmental works worth Rs. 1,327 cr. He told the people of his native constituency that he was repaying to them for all their love and support all these years to the YSR family. In all, 26 development projects are taken up in Pulivendula now.

CM took part happily in the Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church in Pulivendula. His mother Vijayamma, wife Bharati, relatives and followers were present on the occasion. Jagan laid foundation stones for several projects in memory of his father YSR. A Rs. 350-cr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Government Medical College is coming up in the town. Lot of focus was there on Jagan home town tour because of the ongoing protests by Amaravati farmers against Three Capitals announcement.

TDP MP Kesineni Nani tweeter a bitter message saying that CM Jagan Reddy may share the joy and happiness of Christmas with his family in Kadapa while the rest of AP people will continue to suffer because of his decisions.