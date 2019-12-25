BJP backs Amaravati farmers, says AP needs decentralized development!

The Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP has backed the agitations conducted by Amaravati farmers agains AP CM YS Jagan’s move to shift government administration from Amaravati to Vizag and create three capitals for AP.

Farmers of capital development region on Tuesday called on BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana and urged him to convey their problems to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the farmers, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana dubbed the Amaravati problem is not that of farmers, but that of the state capital.

He said that if state capital gets changed with the change of government the credibility of the state would be at stake.

Farmers parted with their lands believing in the state government, while the Center gave funds to the state capital, he said adding that the Center did not give funds because of the face value of Chandrababu or Jagan.

There was no precedent for change of capital with the change of the CM, he said accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to such a mindless taks out of sheer immaturity.

The BJP favours decentralised development but not decentralised administration, he clarified.

Let alone the law and order situation in the state, the credit of making the people spend sleepless nights for the past six months goes to the CM, he said.

The BJP pledged its support to the cause of the farmers of the capital region, he said.

The previous regime had spent Rs 10,000 crore public money for development of the state capital. Now, if the present regime wants to do as it liked with the state capital people would not keep mum, he warned.

He remarked that Amaravati is not the own company of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Further, development of the state would take backseat if the capital is relocated to elsewhere, he cautioned advising Jagan against nursing vindictive attitude towards others.