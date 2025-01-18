x
Home > Movie News

Finally, Nithiin locks Robinhood Release Date

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

Finally, Nithiin locks Robinhood Release Date

Young actor Nithiin is almost done with two films. One among them is Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula and the film was initially planned for a Christmas 2024 release. The film’s release was pushed due to various reasons and there are a lot of debates going on about the release of the film. The team today announced that Robinhood will hit the screens on March 28th this year during the summer vacation. Sree Leela is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

This makes it clear that Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu which was announced for March 28th release is pushed and the new date will be announced soon. Nithiin is currently shooting for Thammudu directed by Sriram Venu. The shooting portions of the film will be completed before the end of this month. Thammudu was slated for February 2025 release and the makers will announce the new release date as Thammudu will not make it for February release.

