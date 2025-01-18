New twist in Madhavi Latha Vs JC Prabhakar Reddy issue

A surprising new development took place in Madhavi Latha Vs JC Prabhakar Reddy tussle, as actress complained to Movie Artistes Association (MAA) on Rayalaseema politician. At a time when everyone thought that the Madhavi Latha-JC Prabhakar Reddy fight ended, Tollywood actress’ latest move is raising eyebrows.

Fight broke out between Madhavi Latha and JC Prabhakar Reddy, when actress-turned-politician raised concern over women’s safety at the new year party organized by latter in Tadipatri.

Hitting back at Madhavilatha, Rayalaseema strongman used extremely derogatory language against the actress. His comments attracted widespread criticism.

However JC Prabhakar Reddy had done a course correction and tendered an apology to Madhavi Latha, putting an end to the controversy. But quite surprisingly, after two weeks, when everyone thought that the rift between JC Prabhakar Reddy and Madhavi latha ended, she made a fresh move.

The reason Madhavi Latha citing for complaint on JC Prabhakar Reddy to MAA is bit perplexing. She said that as no one from Telugu Film Industry responded when JC Prabhakar Reddy made offensive comments against women in the movie industry, she has filed case.