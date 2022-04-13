Finally Sucharitha gives up her protest, meets Jagan

Former home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha finally met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. They were closeted for nearly half-an-hour and the former home minister came out smiling.

She blamed the media for misrepresentation of her letter as resignation letter. She said that she had sent a letter to the chief minister thanking him for making her the home minister. However, that letter was projected as resignation letter by the media.

Sucharitha was unavailable for the past three days indicating that she was not happy with the chief minister for not including her in the new cabinet. There were reports in a section of the media that Sucharitha had sent her resignation to the MLA post and would keep away from politics.

She was unavailable even for MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, who tried to hold talks and pacify the dissent leaders. He held talks with MLAs Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Samineni Udaya Bhanu, former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in the last three days. It is said that he had successfully communicated with these leaders and pacified them.

However, Sucharitha was not available even to senior leader and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday. Finally, she made it on Wednesday and appeared at the chief minister’s office.

Sucharitha said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had given her greatest importance in the party and the government. She said she would continue to work for the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections. She finally said that she was unavailable for the leaders and the media due to health issues and not because of dissent.