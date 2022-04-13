Monster KGF 2 US Premieres Today!

Rocking Star Yash and Prashant Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 is all set for a rocking and grand release on April 14th with US Premieres on the 13th (today).

The movie is the most-awaited film of the year and that is reflected in the advance bookings across the globe. KGF Chapter 2 is already stirring up a toofan through its pre-release business and is shattering all the opening records of 2022 in North Markets as well.

At the US Box office, there has been a tremendous response to the bookings of Telugu and Kannada versions. The pre-booking sales have already crossed 500,000+ Million Dollars!

We, Sarigama Cinemas, have charted monstrous premieres across the United States. Many theaters are already fast-filling and/or sold out. The world has its eyes on the film and the film’s unique promotions.

We, Sarigama Cinemas, thank Yash, Prashant Neel and Hombale Films for this opportunity. We invite film buffs to experience India’s Biggest Action Entertainer with their friends and family.

Gear up for an unprecedented chapter in Indian Cinema in a theatre near you…

