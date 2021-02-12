Finally, YCP MPs to meet Amit Shah over Visakha Steel

All round criticism has forced Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to finally send his party MPs to meet Union Minister Amit Shah on the issue of Visakha Steel Plant privatisation. Till now, the CM has not opened his mouth to convey his views to the public. Vijay Sai Reddy’s initial remarks have gone into the public that the YCP is not much interested in the agitation. Later, reports came out that Jagan Reddy held talks with Posco in 2019 itself.

As a result, there has been rising criticism against the YCP 28 MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for not making any efforts in Delhi to save the steel plant. As such, all these ruling party MPs are going to meet Amit Shah to discuss the issue today.

On the other hand, TDP Gajuwaka Ex MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao began his indefinite hunger strike. The steel plant falls under the Gajuwaka segment. Also, Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is going to start his own protest camp near the steel plant from today.

Retired civil servants like Lok Satta Jayaprakash Narayan and JD Lakshminarayana have stressed the need for strong agitation to get a better deal for AP. On its part, the TDP is saying that the privatisation should be stopped altogether since the steel plant has been a matter of strong sentiment for the Andhra people.

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has already the Union Ministers and expressed his views against the privatisation. The BJP AP leaders have also opposed the sale but are not able to actively join the protests. Obviously, the agitation is unstoppable.