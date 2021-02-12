Nani hikes his Remuneration

Natural Star Nani is the most bankable actor among the youngsters of Telugu cinema. Right from the start of his career, the actor continued to work without breaks and is doing three films every year. Nani is lined up with a series of projects. He completed the shoot of Tuck Jagadish in the direction of Shiva Nirvana and the film is gearing up for release in summer. He is shooting for Shyam Singha Roy and has Ante Sundaraniki lined up.

Nani is said to have hiked his fee recently and he would be charging Rs 15 crores for all his upcoming projects. After the coronavirus pandemic, most of the films are performing well and none of the actors slashed their remunerations. Nani will have three releases this year as per the update.