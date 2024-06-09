First Look: Deepika Padukone from Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the most awaited Indian film and the sci-fi entertainer has top class actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan playing the lead roles. After unveiling the looks of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the team of Kalki 2898 AD released the first look poster of Deepika Padukone. The actress looks different in a new look with a different hair in the released poster. All eyes are completely focused on the trailer of the film that will be released tomorrow in all the languages.

National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin helmed Kalki 2898 AD and it is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Santosh Narayanan scored the music and background score. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi thriller that banks big on VFX work. Prabhas is extremely confident on the film and he has to bounce back with Kalki 2898 AD.

https://x.com/VyjayanthiFilms/status/1799705595458809953