First Look: Dhanush’s Kubera

Tamil actor Dhanush and Telugu director Sekhar Kammula are working on a film titled Kubera. Sekhar Kammula who is known for his sensible entertainers is taking an action mode with Kubera. The glimpse is quite interesting and Dhanush’s transformation should be appreciated. The background comes with a poster of Lord Shiva and Parvathi. The mythological relation for this film is kept under wraps. Kubera will have a pan-Indian release and King Nagarjuna will be seen playing a pivotal role in this actioner.

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Asian Suniel in association with Sekhar Kammula is producing Kubera. The film hits the screens next year.