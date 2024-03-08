Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chased out his own sister and mother can do justice for others, asked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Kadiri as part of the Sankharavam programme Lokesh said “With folded hands I am appealing to all the women in the State not to trust Jagan who has not done justice to his own sister and mother.” Though Jagan claims that he has done so much for his sister, then why did she join the Congress, he asked.

This apart, Jagan has said that he would seek votes again only after implementing total prohibition but miserably failed to fulfil this thus cheating the public, Lokesh remarked. Also, what happened to the promise of sanctioning pension for SC, ST, minority and BC women, he asked.

Observing that it is TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as the chief minister, has invited several industries to the State, Lokesh said that the Chanchalguda Jail min which Jagan was imprisoned was built by Chandrababu. The Kia company, Hero Motors and HCL were established during Chandrababu’s regime, he recalled.

Jagan is only known for increasing the prices, including the essential commodities, petrol and diesel besides withdrawing the welfare schemes that were implemented during the TDP rule, Lokesh said. Lokesh promised to respect those party leaders and activists who work for the success of the party and made an appeal to the cadre of both the TDP and the Jana Sena to strive hard for the formation of the coming government.