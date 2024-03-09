Sai Dharam Tej changes his Name

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is yet to announce his next film after the super success of Virupaksha. The actor is not in a hurry and he is in talks for a couple of projects. On the eve of Maha Shivarathri and Women’s Day, the Mega hero announced that he updated his name to Sai Durgha Tej. He added his mother’s name to his middle name and announced it. Sai Dharam Tej earlier updated his name to Sai Tej.

He made the announcement during the press interaction of his short film Satya which grabbed several awards. Sai Tej and Swathi played the lead roles. He met with a major accident before Virupaksha and the actor has taken ample time to recover completely. He also expressed his interest to work with his uncle Megastar Chiranjeevi if he gets the right script. Sai Tej worked with Pawan Kalyan in BRO last year.