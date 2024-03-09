The Goat Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next film is titled The Goat Life and the trailer of the film is out. The film is based on a Malayalam novel ‘Aadujeevitham’ and is inspired by a true incident. The Goat Life narrates the story of a youngster who thrives to survive in his life. The visuals are fantastic and the film is shot across several unseen locations. Blessy is the director and AR Rahman’s score adds more strength to the visuals. Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis will be seen in an important role and Amala Paul is the leading lady.

Prithviraj Sukumaran exhibits different shades in various phases of his life and his transformation should be appreciated. The trailer doesn’t reveal the core point but it promises to be a visual treat with fine performances. Visual Romance bankrolled the film and The Goat Life is slated for March 28th release across the country. Mythri Movie Makers is releasing the Telugu version of the film.

One Man's Grit vs The Might of the Desert – A story never imagined!

Presenting #TheGoatLifeOfficialTrailer – the greatest survival adventure! – https://t.co/KGCy7h1FCg#TheGoatLife coming to theatres near you on 28.03.2024. Telugu Release by @MythriOfficial#Aadujeevitham… pic.twitter.com/iqfNbAEhj9 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 9, 2024