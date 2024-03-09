Sai Durgha Tej turning Producer

Mega hero Sai Durgha Tej announced about updating his name. The actor announced a new production house today and it is named ‘Vijaya Durga Productions’. He made sure that his mother’s name Durga is a part of the production house. The actor’s post told “A New beginning. Happy to announce a small gift to my mother on her name, Our Production House @VijayaDurgaProd. Begun this on an auspicious note with the blessings of My Mavayyas @KChiruTweets mama @NagaBabuOffl mama & my guru garu @PawanKalyan mama. My Producer #DilRaju Garu who helped me make my initial career. Happy to launch this with a precious association like “Satya” made with my bestest friends. To many more”.

Sai Durgha Tej also sought the blessings of his uncles Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan. He also took the blessings of star producer Dil Raju who helped Tej during the initial days of his career. Tej did not reveal about the films that he would produce on Vijaya Durga Productions. He is also yet to announce his next film as an actor. His last film Virupaksha was a box-office hit.

