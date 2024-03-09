Crucial change in Megastar’s Vishambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film directed by Vassishta. The film’s shoot is happening in Hyderabad and is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Top writer Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues for the film. The latest update says that Sai Madhav walked out of the film due to unknown reasons. A new writer will join the team of Vishwambara soon. Sai Madhav Burra penned dialogues for Vishwambara and it is unclear if they will be used for the film.

UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara and MM Keeravani is the music director. Several massive sets are constructed for the shoot and a huge budget of the film is spent on the VFX work. Trisha is the leading lady and Meenakshi Chaudhary will be seen in another important role. Chiranjeevi will spend ample time on Vishwambara and he will announce his next only after wrapping up the shoot of Vishwambara.