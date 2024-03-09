Premalu Telugu US Day 1 TRIPLED premieres

A film that every Telugu guy will connect with, and Hyderabadis overseas shouldn’t miss, Premalu Telugu version Day 1 USA Gross TRIPLED Premieres gross and heading towards a strong weekend.

A laughter packed joyride that guarantees top-class entertainment from start to finish, Premalu Telugu off to a great start in the USA with an excellent response from the premieres. There’s not a single scene that feels like watching a dubbed film.

Premalu carries a jolly, breezy and heartwarming vibe throughout its runtime. Aditya Haasan steals the show with his terrific writing. The special thing is that the love story doesn’t get hidden by the fun moments. The director smoothly mixes the romantic and funny parts. The lead actors did a fabulous job.

In addition to the cast, Hyderabad City plays a crucial role in this charming rom-com. Introducing a Malayalam movie setting in Hyderabad brings a unique flavor to the story.

Mainly the film excels with its lighthearted humor, relatable scenarios, characters and an endearing love story. The film won’t be available on OTT platforms anytime soon. It’s a celebration meant to be enjoyed on the big screen with family and friends offering 2 and half hours of non stop entertainment.

Prathyangira Cinemas known for their brand in the USA, They’ve once again provided one of the biggest releases.

After receiving tremendous response , the film is set for a rocking first weekend at the box office.

