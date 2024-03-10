Rajamouli, Nag Ashwin’s Words About Gaami Turn Reality

Vishwak Sen’s breathtaking epic Gaami directed by Vidyadhar Kagita has been in the making for several years, but the wait is worthwhile. The attempt is gutsy because Vidyadhar spent years on pre-production, production, and then post-production.

While many filmmakers take their own time, for perfection, Vidyadhar had to work according to the budget constraints, without compromising on quality. A young and talented team worked on the movie and their efforts are clearly visible on screen. Everyone worked as if it were their dream project.

Directors like Rajamouli and Nag Ashwin, and a star like Prabhas lauded the team for their efforts, after watching promos, and their words about the movie turned reality with the movie winning praises from all corners and making a strong business. People on social media and cine-goers are heaping praises on the young team for making a rare film.

The anthology of three stories explores the triumph of the human spirit, and all the lead characters have come up with terrific performances. Vishwak Sen must be appreciated for accepting to be part of the movie and for his sensational acting.

The visuals and sound are in synch, without overpowering the narrative. Gaami is expected to become a big hit for its budget.