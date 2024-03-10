Coming TDP-Jana Sena govt will revive quota for BCs in local bodies, says Lokesh

Pointing out that the YSRCP Government has brought down the reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies by 10 per cent, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday promised that the quota will be revived by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government.

Addressing a public meeting at Uravakonda in the combined Anantapur district as part of the ongoing Sankaharavam programme, Lokesh said that the coming TDP-Jana Sena combine government will spend Rs 10,000 cfr for the empowerment of BCs and Rs 5,000 cr will be spent under Adarana scheme. Stating that the Kia car company set up in Anantapur district during the TDP regime is a tremendous success, Lokesh said that the Kia cars manufactured here are being operated across the country.

Comparing Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, with Kim of North Korea, the TDP national general secretary said that the only difference between the two is their hairstyle. “Kim had 17 palaces in North Korea while Jagan has six palaces in various parts of the country while Kim killed his own paternal uncle and everyone in the State knows about who killed Babai (paternal uncle),” he stated.

Regretting that the spurious liquor being sold in the State is claiming several innocent lives, Lokesh said Jagan has the habit of giving Rs 10 for the beneficiaries by pressing the button from one hand and taking back Rs 100 from them by pressing another button. He asked as to why the prices of various commodities have been revised several times.

Observing that Jagan has the credit of withdrawing over 100 welfare schemes, Lokesh said that TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, have announced the Super-Six only after feeling the problems of the common man. Within a very short time all these schemes will be implemented to bring the people out of their problems, he remarked.

The increasing number of farmers suicides is an issue of serious concern, Lokesh said and stated that the TDP-Jana Sena government being formed within a short period, will extend Rs 20,000 to each farmer as a financial assistance. Reiterating that free bus travel facility will be provided for women, he said that all possible steps will be initiated for the uplift of the BCs.

Stating that Anantapur district has a special place in the heart of the TDP supremo, Chandrababu, he recalled that the voters of Hindupur have elected his uncle, Bala Krishna, twice. Those who were allotted lands in Anantapur district have invested in the companies owned by Jagan, Lokesh said that 8,000 acres have been acquired in the name of Science City but not even a single company has been set up yet.

Asking the TDP-Jana Sena activists to take the Super-Six schemes to every doorstep, Lokesh said that the services of those who are working hard for the success of the combine will be recognised and they will be given nominated posts in the coming TDP-Jana Sena government.