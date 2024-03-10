Vishwak Sen’s “Gaami” Speeds Towards $500K Milestone in USA, Emerges as His Highest Grosser.

Vishwak Sen’s highly anticipated film “Gaami” stormed into theaters worldwide on March 8th, captivating audiences with its cinematic brilliance. This visually stunning masterpiece has garnered widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics alike, receiving thunderous applause and great reviews.

On its opening day, “Gaami” shattered records, raking in a staggering 15 crores gross globally, marking a career-best numbers for Vishwak. In North America alone, the film amassed over $400K in its opening 2 days along with premieres gross , with the distribution company, “Shloka Entertainments,” witnessing an unprecedented response from the USA & CANADA audience.

“Gaami” is poised to surpass the $500K mark by the weekend, showcasing its enduring appeal and strong box office hold.

Directed by Vidhyadhar Kagita, the film shows the unwavering support of Telugu audiences for exceptional artistry. The culmination of 6 years of dedication and hard work has paid off, as moviegoers flock to experience the magnificence of “Gaami” on the big screen.

Featuring Vishwak Sen’s career-defining performance in an Aghora avatar, coupled with Vidhyadhar Kagita’s masterful direction, Naresh Kumaran’s stunning background score, and DOP Vishwanath Reddy Ch’s breathtaking visuals, “Gaami” promises an unforgettable cinematic experience in theaters.

Shloka Entertainments adding up extra shows across usa on popular demand despite hurdles, due to Hollywood juggernauts like “Dune 2” and “Kung Fu Panda 4,” Gaami’s positive trend is turning the tide. Film poised to emerge as hero Vishwak Sen’s highest-grossing film yet in North America Region.

Grab your spots now for BREATH TAKING EPIC with theatre standard pricing.

CLICK HERE!! for GAAMI USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC