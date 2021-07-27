First Look: Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan along with Rana Daggubati will be playing the lead role in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The shoot of the film resumed recently and some important episodes on the lead actors are shot. Saagar Chandra is the director and top director Trivikram worked on the script of the remake. The makers released the making video of the film which showcases the glimpses of the shoot. Pawan Kalyan looked perfect in the role of a cop and he essays the role of Bheemla Nayak in the film.

The makers also made an interesting announcement that the film will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as the leading ladies in this emotional entertainer that is layered with action. The making video looks good and Trivikram is spotted on the sets. Thaman is the music director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Pawan Kalyan is keen to complete the shoot of the film by September.