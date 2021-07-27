Three Time machine films coming in Tollywood

Aditya 369 happens to be one of the best films in Indian cinema made on the concept of the time machine. After years, there are three films that will be made with a similar theme. The sequel for Aditya 369 has been in discussion for the past few years. Balakrishna himself revealed that the work for the film is on and it is speculated to be titled Aditya 999. Balakrishna himself penned the script of Aditya 999 and Nandamuri Mokshagna will make his debut as an actor with this sequel. The film is expected to start rolling in 2023. Prabhas signed a film in the direction of Nag Ashwin and the shoot of the film commenced recently.

The film is titled Project K and it is rumored to be a science fiction along with a socio fantasy. There are speculations that the film is based on the concept of the time machine and Aditya 369 director Singeetham Srinivas Rao helped Nag Ashwin with the script of the film. Nag Ashwin takes the audience to the future through time machine told several speculations.

Sharwanand recently gave his nod for an interesting film recently and the film is based on the concept of time machine. A debutant will direct the project and the film takes to 1990s to remind about the beautiful memories of the lead actor during his childhood. The details about this project will be announced very soon. Tollywood audience will have a chance to witness three films on the concept of time machine soon.