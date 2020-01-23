First Look: Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena

Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej is making his debut as an actor with a rustic love story which is titled Uppena. Buchi Babu Sana is making his directorial debut with Uppena and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The makers today released the first look poster of the film. Vaisshnav Tej emotional pose has been released. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes and Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist. Uppena is releasing on April 2nd across the globe.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com