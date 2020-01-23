Ashwathama Trailer : Perfect Commercial Package

Young actor Naga Shaurya is back with Aswathama which is releasing this month. The theatrical trailer is a perfect cut and keeps the audience thrilling till the last frame. Naga Shaurya plays a younster who hunts for a gang who trap women in the city. The film also has a bunch of action episodes. The racy screenplay and the narration are those that drives the film. Shaurya himself penned the script and he looks apt in the role.

The background score is an asset for Aswathama. With everything packed and presented well, Aswathama seems to be an interesting and racy action thriller. Ramana Teja is making his directorial debut and Mehreen is the leading lady. Naga Shaurya’s home banner IRA Creations are the producers. Aswathama is slated for release on January 31st all over.