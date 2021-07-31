First Notice: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a mass entertainer that is directed by Parasuram. The shoot resumed recently in Hyderabad and the makers today unveiled the first notice of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh looks ultra-stylish in the released poster and the a blaster teaser will be out on August 9th marking the birthday of Mahesh Babu. The makers also announced that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens on January 13th 2022 across the globe. The shooting portions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are expected to be completed by October.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman is the music director. Madhie is handling the cinematography and Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainments are the producers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is carrying high expectations and the makers closed some of the non-theatrical deals for the film.